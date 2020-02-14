Imran, Erdogan agree to boost ties; Prime Minister seeks Turkish cooperation in tourism, construction sectors

With the signing of 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and two documents, including Declaration of Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), Pakistan and Turkey on Friday agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas such as trade, energy, infrastructure, health, culture and tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :With the signing of 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and two documents, including Declaration of Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), Pakistan and Turkey on Friday agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas such as trade, energy, infrastructure, health, culture and tourism.

"We have to benefit from the experience of Turkey especially in the tourism sector through which it generates US $ 35 billion revenue per annum and construction for affordable housing," Prime Minister Imran Khan said while speaking at a joint press stakeout along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here at the PM House.

The joint stakeout followed a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, delegation levels talks and 6th meeting the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSSC) co-chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan.

The prime minister said since Turkey had achieved advancement in the construction sector and had the experience of developing slums, Pakistan wanted to benefit not only from it in affordable housing but also from the way they boosted their economy, checked debts, including the IMF loans, and did a turnaround.

He said as giving jobs to the youth was very important for Pakistan, it would also benefit from the Turkish experience of industrialization.

President Erdogan said he had great pleasure to visit the brotherly country after three years and considered Pakistan as his second home.

He said holding yet another meeting of the HLSCC was the most important signal of Pak-Turkey strategic relations. The two sides deliberated in detail on all the aspects of bilateral ties in the Joint Working Committee as well as during the HLSCC meeting.

He said the signing of 13 MoUs and documents was the most important indicator of the close relationship between the two countries.

