Imran, Erdogan discuss important regional, international issues in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Tuesday exchanged views on important regional and international issues and expressed satisfaction over commonality of views between the two countries on major issues. The two leaders held discussions on a wide range of subjects, a statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

The prime minister underlined the importance of the 6th Session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be co-chaired by the two leaders, early next year in Islamabad.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's deep appreciation for Turkey's steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, including Turkey's active role in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.The prime minister also lauded Turkey's measures to host the largest refugee population in the world and underscored the importance of the international community providing requisite support to the countries hosting large refugee populations.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms. Michelle Bachelet also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of First Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in Geneva.