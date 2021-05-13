(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The leadership of Pakistan and Turkey Wednesday vowed to work together especially at the United Nations to jointly mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wherein they exchanged views on Israel's heinous attacks during the holy month of Ramazan on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers inside as well as on Gaza violating all norms of humanity and international law.

The leaders also agreed that the foreign ministers of two countries would be working closely together to raise the Palestinian issue at international level.

They also discussed the regional security situation, a PM Office press release said.

Appreciating Turkey's role, the prime minister stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal of foreign troops. He said Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.