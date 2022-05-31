Imran failed to bring people out for long march: Khawaja Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had failed to bring people out for a long march.

The leaders of the PTI including Usman Buzdar and general public had not participated in the long march towards the Federal capital, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We could not see the central PTI leaders standing behind Imran Khan," he added.

Talking over that en masse resignation of the PTI members, the minister apprised that most of their members were still enjoying benefits while staying in the Parliament lodges.

He also took exception against the PTI leaders for occupying federal lodges for personal gains.

Khawaja Asif asked the PTI leaders to come forward and inform the Speaker National Assembly about the authenticity related to their resignation letters.

According to the minister, the NA speaker had summoned PTI MNAs to adopt a proper procedure so any decision regarding their resignation letters could be taken in a transparent manner.

In reply to a question, the minister said that judiciary should play its role in resolving the political matters.

He said, it was the responsibility of every head of the national institutions to play an active role for the country's sake.

To an another question about weapons carried by the PTI workers, he said PTI supporters had brought weapons on the directives of Imran Khan.

The leaders of PTI and the workers would not participate again in the long march called by Imran Khan after six days, he observed.