Imran Farooq Murder Case: 32 British Witnesses To Be Testified Through Video Link

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday accepted a request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to testify 32 British witnesses through video link in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s leader Imran Farooq's murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday accepted a request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to testify 32 British witnesses through video link in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)'s leader Imran Farooq's murder case.

The FIA's prosecutor presented a list of 32 British witnesses to ATC judge and requested to record their statements through the video links.

FIA prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz pleaded that it was required to do arrangements in London for testimony of these witnesses.

The statements would be recorded on daily basis.

Judge Shahrukh Arjamand asked that the investigation officer of London police had recorded its statements. Why those police officers had been included in the list who had recorded the statements of witnesses, he asked.

The prosecutor said that unnecessary witnesses would be dropped from the list later. Several witnesses had only 4, 6 lines statements.

The court, however, accepted the request of FIA.

