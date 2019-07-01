UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Farooq Murder Case Adjourned Till July 15

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:03 PM

Imran Farooq murder case adjourned till July 15

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned proceeding on MQM's leader Imran Farooq's murder case till July 15, due to pendency of a FIA appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned proceeding on MQM's leader Imran Farooq's murder case till July 15, due to pendency of a FIA appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz appeared before ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand and adopted the stance that the department had filed an appeal before IHC seeking permission for collection of evidence from London.

He informed the court that the IHC bench had stopped the proceeding of ATC till the judgment on FIA's above request.

At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the ATC had earlier rejected the FIA requested to grant further time for collection of evidence from London in murder case.

However, the FIA had challenged the decision of trial court before IHC's bench and sought permission to collect evidence from abroad.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder MQM Imran Farooq London Federal Investigation Agency May July Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

1 minute ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

23 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies to increase ..

25 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges mountaineers to pract ..

27 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Talks on Syria Not Linked ..

29 seconds ago

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.