Imran Farooq murder case adjourned till July 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned proceeding on MQM's leader Imran Farooq's murder case till July 15, due to pendency of a FIA appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz appeared before ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand and adopted the stance that the department had filed an appeal before IHC seeking permission for collection of evidence from London.

He informed the court that the IHC bench had stopped the proceeding of ATC till the judgment on FIA's above request.

At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the ATC had earlier rejected the FIA requested to grant further time for collection of evidence from London in murder case.

However, the FIA had challenged the decision of trial court before IHC's bench and sought permission to collect evidence from abroad.