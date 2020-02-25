Imran Farooq murder case: All three nominated suspects filed bail pleas in court

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) All three nominated suspects in Imran Farooq Murder case have filed their bail pleas in the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad.Court while expressing displeasure over not submitting record ordered foreign ministry to submit record at all cost on next hearing.ATC Islamabad judge Shahrukh Arjumand took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, representative of prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz, Investigation officer of FIA Azmat and representative of foreign ministry appeared before the court.Khalid Shamim, Muazzum Ali and Mohsin Ali Syed all three suspects also appeared before the court and they have filed their bail plea in the court.

Court while issuing notices to FIA has sought reply from it.Representative of interior ministry while giving statement in the court said that they have written a letter to Sri Lankan embassy in order to obain record from Sri Lanka.He said record that they had received was ten year old.Court should give some more time to file record.Court while expressing displeasure over not submitting record ordered to submit it on next hearing and adjourned the hearing till March 9.