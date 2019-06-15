UrduPoint.com
Imran Farooq Murder Case: Arrested Suspect Muazzam Ali Files Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019

Imran Farooq murder case: Arrested suspect Muazzam Ali files bail plea

Arrested suspect in Imran Farooq murder case Muazzam Ali has filed a bail plea in the Anti-Terrorism Court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Arrested suspect in Imran Farooq murder case Muazzam Ali has filed a bail plea in the Anti-Terrorism Court.Petitioner took the plea that he has no connection with Imran Farooq murder therefore he should be released on bail.Hearing of case will be conducted on Monday.It is vital to mention here that FIA had arrested Muazzam Ali in Imran Farooq murder case and he was in jail for the last 4 years.

