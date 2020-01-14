Imran Farooq Murder case: ATC postpones recording of statements of witnesses

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has postponed the process of recording of statements of British witnesses upon the request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Imran Farooq Murder Case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has postponed the process of recording of statements of British witnesses upon the request of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Imran Farooq Murder Case.ATC was to record the statements of witnesses of prosecutor via video link from Britain.ATC took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, FIA special prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz Ahmad informed the court that British witnesses are not ready to record their statements and they need more time for making arrangements to record their statements via video link.Replying to a question regarding preparation of witnesses Khawaja Imtiaz said that they need time of one month for this.Meanwhile court has adjourned the hearing of the case till Feb 17.Last year, British government agreed upon recording of statements of 23 British witnesses, 3 investigators and other experts and eye-witnesses.ATC has recorded statements of 3 investigators who are having record in their custody in respect of MQM senior leader who was murdered in 2010.These investigators had presented the real evidences in front of the judge.In the evidences, Central British officials have handed over CCTV footage of murder, forensic and post mortem reports, details of collected evidences, statements of 23 witnesses and investigation officers to Pakistan.

In 2018, Islamabad High Court had ordered ATC to complete the trial till October; however, prosecution requested for extension in the deadline several times.Creation of hurdle by British government in provision of evidence was stated to be the main reason behind seeking extension in deadline..It had been said that they feared that suspect would be handed down death penalty.2 suspects Khalaad Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali have recorded their confessional statements in front of the magistrate.In their statements suspects said that Imran Farooq had been murdered just because he became a threat for MQM leadership.However, recently suspects while stepping back from their confessional statements said that they had recorded such statements under pressure.Another suspect Muazzam Ali didn't record his statement.ATC has indicted suspects under several sections of Pakistan Penal Cord (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC) 1997.FIA had registered a FIR against MQM leader and others upon the allegations of involvement in the murder.It is vital to mention here that Dr Imran Farooq was the senior leader of MQM that was murdered outside his house in London in 2010.