Imran Farooq murder case: FIA seeks more time to present British witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court ATC ) Wednesday directed to Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) to present three important British witnesses in Imran Farooq murder case within 25 days.

Anti-Terrorism Court judge Jawad Abbas heard the case.

During hearing of the case, the court was informed that three important British witnesses could not come to Pakistan.

The counsel for the FIA said the production of British witnesses was risky due to Azadi March in federal capital.

He pleaded the court to allow 20 to 25 more days for production of witnesses.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned hearing of the case till December 2.