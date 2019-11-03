Imran fighting for 220 million people: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not waging a personal fight but it was a fight for the 220 million people against the mafia which had ruled the country for the last 35 years.

In a tweet, Dr Firduas said those who had remained imposed on the nation could see that the political future of their children was bleak.

She said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was fighting for his son Asad Mehmood and not for the people.

Similarly PPP leader Asif Zardari was fighting for Bilawal, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for Maryam, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for Hamza and Asfandyar Wali for Aimal Wali, she added.

She said the opposition parties were out of the power, therefore, they came together to conspire against the government.

The oppressed 220 million people elected a ruler from within according to their own wishes and now the Maulana started to work for the benefit of the mafia who had been serving their own interests for the last 30 years, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Maulana along with others would fail in his nefarious designs to create anarchy in the country.