UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Fighting For 220 Million People: Firdous

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Imran fighting for 220 million people: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not waging a personal fight but it was a fight for the 220 million people against the mafia which had ruled the country for the last 35 years.

In a tweet, Dr Firduas said those who had remained imposed on the nation could see that the political future of their children was bleak.

She said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was fighting for his son Asad Mehmood and not for the people.

Similarly PPP leader Asif Zardari was fighting for Bilawal, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for Maryam, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for Hamza and Asfandyar Wali for Aimal Wali, she added.

She said the opposition parties were out of the power, therefore, they came together to conspire against the government.

The oppressed 220 million people elected a ruler from within according to their own wishes and now the Maulana started to work for the benefit of the mafia who had been serving their own interests for the last 30 years, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Maulana along with others would fail in his nefarious designs to create anarchy in the country.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

31 minutes ago

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

1 hour ago

UNIDO General Conference begins in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

2 hours ago

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.