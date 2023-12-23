Imran files nomination papers from NA-122

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday filed nomination papers to contest general elections from National Assembly constituency NA-122 in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday filed nomination papers to contest general elections from National Assembly constituency NA-122 in Lahore.

The nomination papers were submitted to returning officer concerned by Imran Khan's lawyers- Rai Ali

and Umar Talib.

The returning officer had fixed December 27 for scrutiny of nomination papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had also filed nomination papers to contest

election from his hometown, Mianwali, a day ago.