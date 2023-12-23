Open Menu

Imran Files Nomination Papers From NA-122

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Imran files nomination papers from NA-122

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday filed nomination papers to contest general elections from National Assembly constituency NA-122 in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday filed nomination papers to contest general elections from National Assembly constituency NA-122 in Lahore.

The nomination papers were submitted to returning officer concerned by Imran Khan's lawyers- Rai Ali

and Umar Talib.

The returning officer had fixed December 27 for scrutiny of nomination papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had also filed nomination papers to contest

election from his hometown, Mianwali, a day ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Mianwali December From Nomination Papers NA-122

Recent Stories

Kech Fact Finding Committee to be held on Dec 26

Kech Fact Finding Committee to be held on Dec 26

6 minutes ago
 Governor underscores significance of youngsters fo ..

Governor underscores significance of youngsters for country’s development

5 minutes ago
 UN rights chief warns starvation must not be allow ..

UN rights chief warns starvation must not be allowed in war-ravaged Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Over 10,950 accused arrested for drug trafficking

Over 10,950 accused arrested for drug trafficking

6 minutes ago
 UN health agency raises alarm on spike in dengue i ..

UN health agency raises alarm on spike in dengue infections

6 minutes ago
 Sehwan police book former Manager Auqaf, staff in ..

Sehwan police book former Manager Auqaf, staff in Qalandar shrine gold theft cas ..

24 minutes ago
CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

48 minutes ago
 'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

48 minutes ago
 Police bust dacoit gang; arrest five active member ..

Police bust dacoit gang; arrest five active members

46 minutes ago
 Dr Mehta completes post-doctoral fellowship

Dr Mehta completes post-doctoral fellowship

46 minutes ago
 Police officials visits D I Khan jail, reviews sec ..

Police officials visits D I Khan jail, reviews security measures

46 minutes ago
 PU Club family food festival concludes

PU Club family food festival concludes

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan