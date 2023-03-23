UrduPoint.com

Imran Focused On Causing 'political Victimization' Rather Improving Economy: Shehla Raza

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syeda Shehla Raza Zaidi on Thursday said that instead of focusing on the economy, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had used his energies on unleashing political victimization against the rivals during his stint in the government

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Imran Khan had made the country's economy sink and now he was busy making the institutions controversial, which may further weaken the country.

In response to a question about the solution to get the country out of the political and economic crises, she said that despite repeated invitations for talks, Imran Khan was refusing to sit down with the government.

"If Imran is sincere with the country and nation, then he has to sit with the political parties on national issues, as this is the only solution to get the country out of the current crisis," she added.

On the question about holding elections, she said the PPP had never run away from participating in the democratic process, adding that her party wanted elections to be held in a peaceful environment so that no one could point a finger at the results.

