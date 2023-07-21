Imran found guilty during probe into six May-9 cases, ATC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A special prosecutor on Friday informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was found guilty during investigation into six terrorism cases, linked to May-9 vandalism.

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah made the statement before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, who was hearing pre-arrest interim bail petitions of the PTI chairman in the cases. Imran Khan also appeared before the court on expiry of his interim bail.

The special prosecutor submitted that investigation had been completed from the PTI chairman in connection with the cases.

He submitted that during investigation, the PTI chairman was found guilty. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

At this, the court sought further arguments from the parties, on the next date of hearing, August 8, and also extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman.

The PTI chairman had been nominated in six cases, including the Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore) attack case, Askari Tower attack case, setting Shadman police station on fire and others.