UrduPoint.com

Imran Found Guilty Of Corrupt Practice In Tosha Khan Case By ECP: Latif Afridi Advocate

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Imran found guilty of corrupt practice in Tosha Khan case by ECP: Latif Afridi Advocate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Former President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi Advocate here on Friday said that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was found guilty of corrupt practice in Tosha Khana case by a five member larger bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its unanimous decision today.

Talking to APP, he said that Imran Khan had failed to mention Tosha Khana's gifts in his nomination forms. He said gifts received by Imran Khan in the capacity of the Prime Minister should have been deposited in Tosha Khan rather than kept in personal possession. The constitutional expert said that Imran Khan had lost the National Assembly's seat after the ECP verdict in the Tosha Khan case.

Afridi said Imran Khan had raised slogans against corruption to get cheap popularity but today, he was proved guilty of corrupt practice in the Tosha Khana case and all his anti-corruption statements were proved wrong today.

Following the disqualification of Imran Khan, he said that PTI was likely to split into different groups as there was no leader in PTI who was more popular in masses than Imran. As a result, electables would resign from PTI and join other political parties ahead of general elections.

Awami National Party leader and former provincial minister Wajid Ali Khan said that Imran Khan was first declared a certified liar in the PTI foreign funding case and now found guilty of corrupt practice in the Tosha Khan case. "The gifts received by Imran Khan in the capacity of Prime Minister were not his personal but official property, which should have been kept in Tosha Khan by him rather than selling it at throwaway prices or in personal possession," he maintained.

Wajid Ali Khan said that Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of fighting corruption and today's verdict of ECP proved his involvement in corrupt practice in the Tosha Khan case. He demanded of Imran Khan to immediately return all Tosha Khan gifts and tender apology from the nation on corruption .

The ANP leader said that Imran Khan's participation in by-election from more Constituencies was against the sanctity of the parliamentary system and rights of voters. He said people wanted to know from Imran Khan that why resources of the country and energy of the voters were wasted after contesting by- elections from more constituencies and all these seats were vacant today after ECP verdict.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Split Afridi All From Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

2 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

3 hours ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

3 hours ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.