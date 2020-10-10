UrduPoint.com
Imran Gets On The Nerves Of Opposition Parties: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Imran gets on the nerves of opposition parties: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan got on the nerves of opposition parties and they would have to return the looted money besides answering the country's economic devastation by them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan got on the nerves of opposition parties and they would have to return the looted money besides answering the country's economic devastation by them.

"Those who have looted the national exchequer were worried because of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he tweeted.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who claimed for rule of law, should ask his uncle Nawaz Sharif to appear before the court to ensure rule of law, he added.

The minister said former President Asif Ali Zardari pretended illness during his opposition days and became all right during days in the government.

Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the representative of those who played havoc with the country, he said, adding Bilawal and his father had the distinction of squeezing the PPP into a regional party.

The people who stashed money and dumped it in Swiss accounts and built Surrey Palace were surprisingly addressing the lawyers' community, he added.

Meanwhile in another tweet, the minister said the awful face of India was being exposed before the world with each passing day.

He said an American magazine had recently stamped the veracity of Indian state's terrorism and extremism, which was dangerous for peace and tranquility of the entire region.

India was being portrayed as guardian of terrorism in the world, he added.

