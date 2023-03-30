Imran gets one time exemption from appearance in Toshakhana case

A lower court on Thursday granted one-time exemption from attendance to PTI Chief Imran Khan in Toshakhan criminal case and adjourned the matter till April 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A lower court on Thursday granted one-time exemption from attendance to PTI Chief Imran Khan in Toshakhan criminal case and adjourned the matter till April 29.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a two-pages order regarding today's hearing.

The order said that as per the lawyers, security had been withdrawn from former prime minister Imran Khan. There was a risk to the life of the PTI chairman if he arrived at 'kachehri, they said.

The court order said that it was supposed to hear arguments on the maintainability of the case this day. There was no need for Imran Khan's appearance so far, it added.

It further said that the court was granting a one-time exemption to the former prime minister from appearance after viewing legal aspects. There was also a strike of the Islamabad Bar Association and respondents wanted adjournment, it said.

The order said that the defence lawyers had requested the court to adjourn the hearing till after Eid. The court had sought arguments on the maintainability of the case on April 29.

It said that the copy of order dated March 13, had been missed on March 18, in judicial complex. However, the respondents had a verified copy of that order.