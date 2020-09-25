Imran, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process, bilateral engagement during phonic conversation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had a telephonic conversation with President Ashraf Ghani during which the two leaders exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had a telephonic conversation with President Ashraf Ghani during which the two leaders exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral engagement.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the Afghan peace process and noted the positive results of those efforts culminating in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

He also appreciated the steps taken by relevant sides to enable the start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations in Doha, a statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of all Afghan parties working for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

He further underscored that all the Afghan stakeholders must seize the historic opportunity, and work together to secure an inclusive and comprehensive political agreement through the Afghan-led and Afghan-owed process.

He emphasized that Pakistan would fully support the decisions that the Afghan people would take about their future.

On the bilateral plane, the prime minister underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to constructive engagement with Afghanistan, and to peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people.

He noted that the Chairman of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Dr Abdullah Abdullah, would be visiting Islamabad next week.

The prime minister also thanked President Ashraf Ghani for the invitation extended to him to visit Afghanistan and conveyed that he would undertake the visit at the earliest opportunity.