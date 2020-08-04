Imran Ghazali to lead govt’s digital media wing

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) After months long assessment and interviews, Imran Ghazali was appointed as head of Digital Media Wing (DMW) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The formal announcement of Ghazali’s appointment as Digital Media head will be made later this week.

The sources said that the Federal cabinet in March had approved a supplementary grant of Rs42.791 million ($256,000) for the creation of a DMW, which aimed to ostensibly counter fake news that damaged the federal government’s repute among social media users.

The DMW will help the government formulate its policies on digital media and will play its due role in countering the criticism the government is facing due to inflation and high electricity tariff.

According to the sources, DMW will also work as a strategic unit of Government of Pakistan to provide results-oriented media content, digital public relations, and will give authentic government updates on digital media.

They said that Imran Ghazali as general manager of the DMW was tasked with leading a data-driven, growth-oriented team to further the interests of the State of Pakistan at local and international level.

“DMW is also responsible for curating the digital content for the government’s official social media assets,” the sources said with the condition of anonymity.

The said: “DMW will also organize and verify social media accounts of all federal government ministries and will be working to enhance their digital presence.”

Ghazali is a tall figure in digital world who had served as chief digital officer of M&C Saatchi World Services. His vast experience and background work with ZenithOptimedia will be a great push to the government’s digital media strategy, creative, content, planning, social media management, and analytics functions.

He had also served as the founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf social media team. The online presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan was also on his credit. While working with Starcom Pakistan, he led social media for the political party during the 2013 elections. The Publicis agency went on to lead the 2018 media strategy that won PTI the elections on a $4.7 million media budget.

The sources said that Imran Ghazali also served as head of Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan (DAFPAK), a family planning project under the Department for International Development (DFID) backed by the UK government. Before DAFPAK, he served as a consultant for UNICEF, working with the Ministry of Climate Change for Clean Green Pakistan initiative.