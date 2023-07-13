Imran Ghaznavi appointed as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Rotary International has appointed Imran Ghaznavi as the Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Zone IB, which includes Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

This was an honorary appointment serving communities in need. Ghaznavi has accumulated an impressive 33 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, establishing himself as a highly accomplished communication and reputation management professional, said a press release.

In addition to his role as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator, Ghaznavi serves as the Chair of the CSR Committee for the Rotary Pakistan Smart Village Project.

Furthermore, Ghaznavi would be presenting at the Rotary Leadership Seminar in Colombo, Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in the third week of July.

Ghaznavi was also set to release an upcoming book titled "Reputation Managing: The Art and Science of Reputation Management" with cases in Crises Communication and Perception Management. This book promises to be a valuable resource for professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of reputation management, combining practical strategies with insightful analysis.

Rotary International congratulates Ghaznavi on his appointment and looks forward to benefiting from his expertise and contributions as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator Zone IB.