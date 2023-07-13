Open Menu

Imran Ghaznavi Appointed As Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Imran Ghaznavi appointed as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator

Rotary International has appointed Imran Ghaznavi as the Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Zone IB, which includes Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Rotary International has appointed Imran Ghaznavi as the Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Zone IB, which includes Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

This was an honorary appointment serving communities in need. Ghaznavi has accumulated an impressive 33 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, establishing himself as a highly accomplished communication and reputation management professional, said a press release.

In addition to his role as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator, Ghaznavi serves as the Chair of the CSR Committee for the Rotary Pakistan Smart Village Project.

Furthermore, Ghaznavi would be presenting at the Rotary Leadership Seminar in Colombo, Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in the third week of July.

Ghaznavi was also set to release an upcoming book titled "Reputation Managing: The Art and Science of Reputation Management" with cases in Crises Communication and Perception Management. This book promises to be a valuable resource for professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of reputation management, combining practical strategies with insightful analysis.

Rotary International congratulates Ghaznavi on his appointment and looks forward to benefiting from his expertise and contributions as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator Zone IB.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka Colombo Indonesia July From

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to increase silage production: ..

Efforts being made to increase silage production: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Min ..

6 seconds ago
 Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEM ..

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) issues licenses for 140 sa ..

7 seconds ago
 Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Dise ..

Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Disease Caused by Tick Bites - Rep ..

10 seconds ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

14 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

15 minutes ago
 Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

29 minutes ago
China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

29 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

33 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

40 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

40 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

47 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan