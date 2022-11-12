Imran Gichki appointed Principal Secretary to CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Imran Taj Gichki has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Balochistan. He is a grade 20 officer.

"The CM Balochistan is pleased to appoint Mr. Gichki as the Principal Secretary," according to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) on Saturday.

It may be recalled that Mr. Imran Gichki had also remained secretary on various key departments.