UrduPoint.com

Imran, Gill Found Launching Anti Institutions Drive: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday alleged that Imran Khan and Shehbaz Gill have found launching anti institutions campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday alleged that Imran Khan and Shehbaz Gill have found launching anti institutions campaign.

Imran Khan has committed 'contempt of court' and the government could take the decision of his arrest at any time, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan has threatened a woman judge besides degrading martyrs of Lasbela helicopter crash, he regretted. The minister said that court would decide the matter of Imran Khan regarding contempt of the court.

In reply to a question about Shehbaz Gill, he said, the PTI leader had used social media to malign the heads of the national institutions.

He said that government will take action against the leaders of PTI including Shehbaz Gill after the forensic report.

Commenting on Punjab government, he said, there are hidden reports of wide rift between the MPs of Q-League and PTI.

To a question about registering cases against the PTI leaders, he said, we are filing the cases with evidences. He further stated that the cases with solid proof would be presented before the court.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Social Media Threatened Rana SanaUllah Lasbela Women TV Government Court

Recent Stories

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of fly ..

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

6 minutes ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

6 minutes ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

6 minutes ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

57 minutes ago
 Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty ..

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty to Helping Falsify Warrant - R ..

57 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.