Imran gives six-day time to govt to dissolve assemblies

The PTI chairman says he will come back again if his demand is not met before the deadline.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 26th, 2022) PTI chairman Imran Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the PML-N government to dissolve the assemblies and announce an election.

The PTI chairman also indicated towards end of his party's ‘Azadi March’. He made this demand on Thursday morning.

Imran Khan said he had reached Islamabad after 30 hours of traveling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, “The government tried every method to crush our Azadi March. They used teargas on peaceful protests, our homes were raided and our privacy was violated,".

He said he had seen the nation free itself of [the] fear of slavery.

Khan said three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi, while two workers were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands others were arrested.

He also said he is giving the government this time to announce a general election in June.

“My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections," Imran Khan demanded, warning that otherwise he would come back again to Islamabad after six days.