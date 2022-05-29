Imran goes into hiding after flopped long march: Maryam

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had gone into hiding after his flopped long march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers suffered from hot and humid weather during long march while their leader Imran enjoyed cool atmosphere in air conditioned rooms at Banigala and Peshawar, she said this while addressing a huge public gathering here.

Maryam said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected Imran Khan due to his politics of accusations and agitation.

Likewise,she said the PML-N leadership could not be blackmailed through agitation and long marches that was why PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif rejected the PTI's offer of reviewing its decision of long march if he announce the election date.

Maryam said KP people had also not participated in long march as all promises made by Imran Khan proved false.

She accused Imran for using KP government resources including its helicopters for personal politics.

She said that poor economic policies of PTI government had resulted into price hike and increase in value of Dollar against rupee.

She said as the PML-N led coalition government had inherited a weak economy, so it would take difficult decisions to put it back on track.

She said the present government had reduced flour price from Rs80 to Rs40 and sugar from Rs120 to Rs70 per KG.

Maryam said Punjab had been developed due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N would also develop KP like that of Punjab if voted to power in 2023 election.

She said the state of-the-art Hazara Motorway was a gift of Nawaz Sharif for people of Hazara division that brought positive changes in their lives.

The public meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Prime Minister's Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, PML-N leaders Capt (rtd) Muhammad Safdar and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

The roads leading to the venue were decorated with PML-N flags and portraits of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.