Imran Govt removed purely through democratic, constitutional process: ANP leader

General Secretary of the Awami National Party, Main Iftikhar Hussain here Friday said that Government of Imran Khan was removed purely through a democratic and constitutional process after he had lost confidence of his allied parties and the parliament

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :General Secretary of the Awami National Party, Main Iftikhar Hussain here Friday said that Government of Imran Khan was removed purely through a democratic and constitutional process after he had lost confidence of his allied parties and the parliament.

He said Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, who was ousted through a successful no confidence motion.

Talking to office bearers of Pabbi Press Club Nowshera, he said that Imran Khan had lost confidence of both the allied parties and parliament and his agitation politics and public meetings was now aimless.

He said Imran Khan has failed to address people problems despite his party nine years rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mian Iftikhar said that Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of change and religion and his new baseless narrative of lettergate would face the same fate as of the so called change narrative.

He said Imran Khan should stop hue and cry now after his baseless narrative of foreign conspiracy was rejected by former Pakistani Ambassador at US Asad Majeed Khan and twice by the National Security Committee.

Mian Iftikhar said ANP was standing with democracy and constitution. He said that electoral reforms should be made so that no one could raise fingers on the election results.