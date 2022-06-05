UrduPoint.com

Imran Greedy For Regaining Power: Khair Muhammad Tareen

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Sunday said that no patriotic citizen can imagine to talk about the fragmentation of the country, unlike Imran Niazi's statement, which was against national cohesion and was a reflection of his mental stress.

He shared these views while addressing a meeting of workers belonging from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division, here on Sunday.

Khair Muhammad Tareen castigated the PTI chief for becoming "greedy" to regain power, saying that Pakistan's nuclear program was in safe hands.

He said that they have full confidence on the security forces including the Pakistan Army, who were always ready to defend the country.

Political parties and people of the country stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan's Army for country's protection, he added.

He said the government should ask the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the controversial statements of Imran Niazi.

