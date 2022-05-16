UrduPoint.com

Imran Habitual In Hurling Allegations Without Evidence: Musadik Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was habitual in hurling allegations against other political parties without evidence

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was trying to de-track people and provoking them for violence which was against the interest of the country.

He said the incumbent government had provided full security to Imran Khan, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had badly violated the constitution during vote of no-confidence movement and they were carrying out same attitude till date.

The minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had advised not to increase the prices of petroleum products till preparing a comprehensive plan to tackle the situation.

The senator said the incumbent government had been established through vote of no-confidence which was purely a constitutional process, adding the PTI was spreading hate among the people against the national institutions and other political parties as its leadership was using indecent language for political opponents during the public gatherings.

Replying to a question, he said consultation would be made with political allied parties for holding new elections.

