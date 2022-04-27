(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said former prime minister Imran Khan had been harping on the so-called "conspiracy letter" in order to cover up his "nil performance" in four-year rule.

"He has been waving the conspiracy paper as he has nothing on his credit on account of his government's performance," she told a media briefing about cabinet meeting.

She said Imran Khan had been telling lies persistently, but the people of Pakistan would pay any heed to them and rather oust him from politics forever.

Imran Khan, she added, himself was perturbed over the popularity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who would make the lives of people easy through his sheer commitment to the service of the nation.

She said Imran Khan still considered himself in government. For negative economic growth rate, Imran should have tendered his resignation, but he instead asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to quit.

She said the politics of Imran Khan would not last long as the coalition government had already started performing excellently, with the prices of essential items coming down.

The Metro Bus project from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad Airport remained dysfunctional for the last four years, but it was activated by PM Shehbaz Sharf within four days of taking oath of office, she added.

The minister said instead of threatening the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran should better answer the public questions about the shortage of power, and increase in sugar, flour and other items' prices.

She said Imran Khan had framed cases the leading politicians but not a single one had been proved in any court of law so far. He would have to answer for his failure to recover the stolen money despite the best efforts of his so-called Asset Recovery Unit headed by Shahzad Akbar.

He had made the people's lives miserable by increasing prices of essential items, she remarked.

Marriyum said PM Shehbaz Sharif desired to review the National Action Plan (NAP). For the purpose he had directed to summon the meeting of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NECTA) immediately. He directed the Interior Ministry to review NAP in collaboration with all the provinces and NECTA, and devise comprehensive plan to curb terrorism, she added.

Former prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had restored peace in the country and the incumbent government would further strengthen it, she added.

The minister said the cabinet directed to review the Civil Servants (Directory Retirement from Service) Rules. The aim of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was to target officers. The cabinet decided to review all such laws framed for peculiar purpose.

A committee comprising federal ministers Azam Nazir Tarrar, Ms Sherry Rehman and Saad Rafique was constituted to review the service rules, and present the report in two weeks, she added.

The Power Division and Petroleum Division officials briefed the cabinet about the latest situation of power and diesel in the country. It was was told that 27 power plants were closed when the incumbent government assumed charge.

Within two weeks the situation improved much as only seven power units were closed right now. Repairing of the power plants continued and loadshedding would end by next month.

The minister blamed the last PTI government for increased loadshedding and power outages. As the closed power units were being repaired, the loadshedding would be eliminated by next month.� She said Imran Khan was imposed on the country after the 2018 elections. He had victimized his political opponents, and the country today was facing problems due to his incompetence.

Imran Khan, she added, had failed to explain anomalies in his party's foreign funding.

Blaming Imran Khan for selling Kashmir, increasing prices of sugar, electricity and gas' and shortage of electricity in the country during his tenure, she said Imran also victimized journalists and made them jobless.

She said the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence would be celebrated in befitting manner.

To a question, the minister said the last government had inducted its workers in various departments. Law would take its due course against the looters and plunderers.

The coalition government believed in freedom of expression and would work for the welfare of journalists community, she added.

The federal cabinet approved appointment of Asim Ahmed as Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, and directed EOBI Chairman Shakrain Mangrio to to report the Establishment Division.

It also condemned suicide blast in Karachi and decided to review overall security situation in the country. It directed to ensure foo proof security of the Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. The Chinese Embassy was assured that investigations into the suicide blast would be completed.