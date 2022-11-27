UrduPoint.com

Imran Has Become 'irrelevant' In Political System: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Imran has become 'irrelevant' in political system: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had become 'irrelevant'.

The government was trying to fix the catastrophe wrought by Imran Khan during his four years disastrous tenure, she said in a statement.

"Inflation, destruction of economy and foreign relations, besides historic debt are all Imran Khan's legacy", she maintained.

The government's focus, she said, was only on the problems faced by the people as "we are committed to a clear agenda for the development and prosperity of Pakistan".

Through this agenda, the ruling alliance had made national priorities and a clear approach within Pakistan and to the outside world, the minister said.

The two characters of construction and destruction were before the nation, she said while referring to Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Why should elections be held ahead of time because Imran Khan had lost power?", she questioned.

Taking a jibe at the PTI leadership, she said they had come to overthrow the Federal government but left after announcing the overthrow of both their governments (in Punjab and KP).

The minister said though they had announced to leave the system, they were getting salaries as legislators and enjoying other benefits despite tendering resignation from the system.

No 'face saving' can work for PTI as the public was fully aware of their real faces. Their acts of first resigning from the Assemblies and then filing petitions in the High Court, and neither returning the amount taken as salaries nor giving up benefits, vehicles and houses had exposed them, the minister added.

She said that time and political situation had changed but one person's lies, mischievous mindset and agenda had not changed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab Vehicles Maryam Aurangzeb Alliance Sunday All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

15 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

15 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.