Imran Has Emerged True Advocate Of Kashmir Cause: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:21 PM

Imran has emerged true advocate of Kashmir cause: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved to be true spokesperson of the rights of Kashmiris by effectively advocating the cause of Kashmir at the international level

Talking to media persons here at the residence of Mishaal Mallick, the wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yaseen Malik, she said that Kashmir had become a nuclear flashpoint in the region and Indian adventurism had put the world peace of the world at jeopardy.

She said that at a time when peace process in Afghanistan had received a boost and chances of ending decades-old Afghan war became bright, India had resorted to jingoism.

She asked the international community to reject the fanatic mind set of the hard-line Indian government and support Pakistan's narrative which calls for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions. Thanking China for rejecting Indian decision, she said no regional country could support India on that issue.

Dr Firdous appealed to the United Nations and world human rights organizations to take notice of gross human rights violations in Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Replying to media persons questions, she said it was not time of political point scoring and expressed the hope that all political forces would support the national narrative on the issue by keeping national interests supreme as unity was need of the hour.

She said that the government was not oblivious to its responsibilities towards Kashmiri brethren and would take all possible steps needed in this connection in consultation with all stakeholders.

Paying tributes to Yaseen Malik and Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership and Kashmiri people, she said that they had written a golden chapter in the history of freedom struggle by offering great sacrifices in the face of naked Indian state terrorism and gave assurance that the sacrifices of Kashmiri of people would not go in vain.

Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions and would continue to expose the evil face of India before the world, she added.

She said the speeches during the joint sitting of the parliament would give the message of unity and reflect the sentiments of 220 million Pakistanis and represent the aspirations of valiant Kashmiri nation, struggling for their just right to self determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishaal Mallick thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for advocating the cause of Kashmir in an effective manner during his recent US visit, which gave a new hope to the people of Kashmir.

She said India had detained entire pro-freedom leadership in occupied Kashmir and suspended internet service and turned the entire sate into a virtual prison. She said that armless Kashmiris were fighting over 900,000 Indian Army men in the valley with sheer power of their faith and belief in Allah Almighty.

She said that her husband Yaseen Malik was incarcerated in the death cell of infamous Tihar Jail. She said that as the voice of Kashmiri leadership had been muzzled by India Pakistan was advocate of hapless Kashmiris to plead their case at international forums.

She said that that India was only interested in the resources of Kashmir and it wanted to expel Kashmiris from their homes and make them refugees in their own homeland.

