Imran Has Mind Of Hitler, But Body Of Chameleon Changing Colour: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while criticising Imran Khan on Sunday said that the mind of the "political sphinx" was that of Hitler while his body was that of a chameleon, which not only changed its colour, but also expression within no time.

In a tweet, mocking Imran she said that on May 9, military installations and memorials of martyrs were also attacked because "they" did not agree with Imran Khan's mindset.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, she said there was no room for the constitution in his mind, nor for the law, humanity or morality. She said he had only arrogance, ego, stubbornness and hypocrisy, who offered life extension in the closed rooms but shouted slogans of Mir Jafar outside.

She said he accused the United States in the public rallies, but later apologized and hired lobbying firms there.

She said that politicians and democrats talk only to politicians, not to people like Imran.

She said that Imran Khan was still looking for a "shoulder" and "crutches" for coming back to power which was no longer available.

She said that Imran Khan was seeking RTS-type support and pardon in foreign funding, Tyrian White paternity case, the 190 million Pounds case, and other corruption cases like the Al-Qader Trust case but these talismanic facilities were no longer available now.

