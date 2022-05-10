Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who himself had sheer disregard for courts, had no moral ground to appeal to the Supreme Court for taking notice of Omar Sarfraz Cheema's removal as Punjab governor

He (Imran Khan) seemed to have "no iota of shame" as despite being a violator of the Constitution he was talking about the supremacy of the Constitution, she said in a news statement.

She said the "fascist era" of Imran-led government would continue to be condemned for fearlessly bullying the Constitution.

It, she added, had exposed the "political hypocrisy" of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

The constitutional posts of governor, speaker and deputy speaker were disrespected at Imran's whims, the minister said.

Marriyum said the drama of constitutional violations staged by the PTI leadership in the National Assembly before the vote of no-trust motion was repeated in the Punjab Assembly as well.

The unconstitutional and fascist approach of the PTI leadership had led to the opening of courts doors at midnight opening, she added.