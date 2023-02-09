UrduPoint.com

Imran Helping Terrorists With Baseless Statements Against National Institutions: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Imran Khan was helping terrorists with his baseless statements against national institutions.

In a tweet, sharing a video clip of Imran, she said that with every new plaster on his leg, PTI Chairman has been telling the nation a new lie, a new accusation against the opponents.

Marriyum said Imran Khan was not ready to sit with the national leadership to evolve a joint strategy on terrorism, the Kashmir issue, and national security.

The minister said how could Imran unite the nation when he during his government had run a dirty campaign against the martyrs and stated he would not be blackmailed by the funerals of the martyrs of the Hazara community.

The person who introduced hate-mongering, misbehavior, and division in the nation was spewing poison against the institutions, she maintained.

Taking a jibe at Imran she said he should come out of Zaman Park where he had taken the shield of women and children.

