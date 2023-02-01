UrduPoint.com

Imran Hiding Himself Behind Maintainability Of Plea In Tyrian Case: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Imran hiding himself behind maintainability of plea in Tyrian case: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was trying to escape in the Tyrian J White case against him by saying that it was not maintainable on legal grounds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was trying to escape in the Tyrian J White case against him by saying that it was not maintainable on legal grounds.

The PTI chief had submitted his statement in the court on Tuesday that since he was not a member of the National Assembly, it was not maintainable now and the case could not be proceeded against him anymore. Tarar said that the case was simply about Article 62, 63 of the Constitution.

Talking to the media along with other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Talal Chaudhry and Abid Sher Ali, he said Imran Khan should contend on merit of the case rather hiding behind technicalities.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on just having an iqama, he said adding that Imran Khan should present himself before the courts in cases against him as nobody was above the law.

Talal Chaudhry said the rule of law and the constitution was vital for strengthening institutions and democracy in the country. He said that level playing field was a must to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said that Imran Khan contested two elections despite the fact that he was not qualified for hiding information about his alleged daughter. He said the law and the constitution was supreme and everyone had to respect and obey it. He said that Nawaz Sharif always presented himself for accountability but Imran Khan had been avoiding to appear before the courts.

Imran Khan had to be answerable in cases including foreign funding, Tosha Khana or Tyrian issue against him.

Talal Chaudhry said that the PTI had no respect for the institutions, as Imran Khan was habitual of using derogatory remarks against the institutions, which had created a polluted political environment. He said that the PML-N was a major political party and believed that change of the government should occur through ballot in the country.

Abid Sher Ali said that the PML-N leaders faced fabricated cases against them in the previous PTI government but nothing was proved. He said the law would take its course in cases against PTI chief Imran Khan and he should face the law and the courts. He said that the PML-N was a national political party and ever ready for going into elections; however, the decision of holding general election had to be taken after consultations with the stakeholders.

Abid Sher Ali said that a joint investigation team was formed against Nawaz Sharif in Panama case, but nothing could be proved and he was disqualified on just having an iqama. He said that Nawaz Sharif put the country on the right track for speedy progress and prosperity whenever the PML-N was given a chance to serve the country.

The previous four-year government of the PTI gave nothing to the people of the country except for inflation, poverty and lawlessness, he added.

