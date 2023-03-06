UrduPoint.com

Imran In Trouble As Court Rejects His Plea Against Warrants

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

PTI Chief Imran Khan is due before the court on March 7 in Thoshakhana case

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) A local court on Monday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition seeking suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict reserved earlier after conclusion of arguments.

During the proceedings, Advocate Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court and argued that Imran Khan had always followed court orders. They argued that that if Imran Khan was willing to appear then the police could not arrest him.

At this, the judge observed that Imran Khan could have approached the Islamabad High Court for the suspension of arrest warrants.

On it, the lawyers submitted that they requested the sessions court for suspension of arrest warrants, pleading that Khan was in his Zaman park residence in Lahore.

The counsel also argued that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017, pointing out that usually arrest warrant were not issued on a private complaint.

He asked the court to suspend the warrant.

After hearing arguments, the judge reserved the verdict on the plea.

Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on February 28 had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan for not appearing before it in the said case.

On Sunday, Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to implement the arrest warrants but they failed to do so and meanwhile the PTI chief moved a plea in the Lahore High Court to secure protective bail.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Lawyers February Sunday 2017 Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tu ..

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tum’

16 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions Monday

25 minutes ago
 Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

40 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

40 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

40 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missin ..

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.