Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

PTI Chief Imran Khan is due before the court on March 7 in Thoshakhana case

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) A local court on Monday turned down Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition seeking suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict reserved earlier after conclusion of arguments.

During the proceedings, Advocate Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court and argued that Imran Khan had always followed court orders. They argued that that if Imran Khan was willing to appear then the police could not arrest him.

At this, the judge observed that Imran Khan could have approached the Islamabad High Court for the suspension of arrest warrants.

On it, the lawyers submitted that they requested the sessions court for suspension of arrest warrants, pleading that Khan was in his Zaman park residence in Lahore.

The counsel also argued that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017, pointing out that usually arrest warrant were not issued on a private complaint.

He asked the court to suspend the warrant.

After hearing arguments, the judge reserved the verdict on the plea.

Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on February 28 had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan for not appearing before it in the said case.

On Sunday, Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to implement the arrest warrants but they failed to do so and meanwhile the PTI chief moved a plea in the Lahore High Court to secure protective bail.