UrduPoint.com

Imran Interprets Constitution By Own Choice: Khawaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Imran interprets constitution by own choice: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Imran khan always described the Constitution as per his own interpretation rather than the real sense

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Imran khan always described the Constitution as per his own interpretation rather than the real sense.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Imran has to accept his ouster through constitutional way, endorsed by Supreme Court.

"Imran Khan defamed state institutions that refused his unconstitutional inclinations", he said.

"Imran khan political victimized his opponents by using state institution" he added.

Khawaja Asif expressed concerns on interpretation of Article 62 (1)(f) and 63-A of constitution and said that permanent disqualification of politicians is un-justified.

He further said the tradition of disqualification of politicians, since the regime of Ayub Khan, must be reviewed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Supreme Court

Recent Stories

Swedish Ambassador to Turkey Summoned Over 'Insult ..

Swedish Ambassador to Turkey Summoned Over 'Insulting' State TV Content - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 For first time, e-Passports issued to two official ..

For first time, e-Passports issued to two officials and three diplomats: DGI&P

3 minutes ago
 DG PWD visits NCA regarding family planning initia ..

DG PWD visits NCA regarding family planning initiative

3 minutes ago
 Rugby stars at troubled Worcester lose jobs after ..

Rugby stars at troubled Worcester lose jobs after court ruling

3 minutes ago
 Punjab police executive board meeting held

Punjab police executive board meeting held

3 minutes ago
 US Increases Efforts to Stockpile Taiwan Weapons - ..

US Increases Efforts to Stockpile Taiwan Weapons - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.