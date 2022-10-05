Imran interprets constitution by own choice: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Imran khan always described the Constitution as per his own interpretation rather than the real sense

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Imran khan always described the Constitution as per his own interpretation rather than the real sense.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Imran has to accept his ouster through constitutional way, endorsed by Supreme Court.

"Imran Khan defamed state institutions that refused his unconstitutional inclinations", he said.

"Imran khan political victimized his opponents by using state institution" he added.

Khawaja Asif expressed concerns on interpretation of Article 62 (1)(f) and 63-A of constitution and said that permanent disqualification of politicians is un-justified.

He further said the tradition of disqualification of politicians, since the regime of Ayub Khan, must be reviewed.