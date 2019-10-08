UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Is Admitting His Failure : Siraj-ul-Haq

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

Imran is admitting his failure : Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the prime minister's complaint against lack of patience among Pakistanis is tantamount to admitting his own government's failure

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the prime minister's complaint against lack of patience among Pakistanis is tantamount to admitting his own government's failure.In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, he said it seemed the present rulers could not bring betterment in any sector even if they availed 100 years to rule over country.Imran Khan's government, he added, was pushing country towards further decline due to lack of planning and wrong policies.The government, said Senator Siraj, turned the entire country into a �langar khana' with no plan to check rising unemployment, inflation and povertyHe said the PTI had promised a change in first 100 days of its government but it had taken not a single step towards betterment of people even after passage of 350 days.

The people, he said, were desperate because the government exposed itself before them. He added that those who claimed to turn Pakistan a Madina-like-state were taking direction from the West for every move.The JI chief announced that women of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will hold an Azadi March in Islamabad on October 16.

The JI will organize the march to express solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Azadi March Azad Jammu And Kashmir March October Women From Government

Recent Stories

Egypt's Giza zoo loses Naima, its last elephant

2 minutes ago

Shipwreck in Mediterranean Raises 2019 Migrant Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body orders inquiry into sexual harassment ..

2 minutes ago

Senate's body for APC on Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Members Discussed ..

7 minutes ago

US Apprehensions on Southern Border Drop for Fourt ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.