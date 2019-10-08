Imran is admitting his failure : Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the prime minister's complaint against lack of patience among Pakistanis is tantamount to admitting his own government's failure

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Ameer ,Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the prime minister's complaint against lack of patience among Pakistanis is tantamount to admitting his own government's failure.In a statement issued from Mansoora on Tuesday, he said it seemed the present rulers could not bring betterment in any sector even if they availed 100 years to rule over country.Imran Khan's government, he added, was pushing country towards further decline due to lack of planning and wrong policies.The government, said Senator Siraj, turned the entire country into a �langar khana' with no plan to check rising unemployment, inflation and povertyHe said the PTI had promised a change in first 100 days of its government but it had taken not a single step towards betterment of people even after passage of 350 days.

The people, he said, were desperate because the government exposed itself before them. He added that those who claimed to turn Pakistan a Madina-like-state were taking direction from the West for every move.The JI chief announced that women of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will hold an Azadi March in Islamabad on October 16.

The JI will organize the march to express solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir.