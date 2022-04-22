UrduPoint.com

Imran Is Continuously Speaking Lies Before People: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 12:09 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan continuously speaking lies before the public as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had established its government just on social media through propaganda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI was become in power for reducing inflation but it had increased inflation during its tenure.

He said the PTI would face people's angers when its ticket holders would go in public for political campaign.

The minister said the PTI's narrative regarding fake letter had exposed because people were wise and knew very well about the matter.

He said Sheikh Rashid did nothing during his ministry except holding press conferences, adding all corruption cases would be surfaced with solid proof against previous government.

He said present government would make short and long terms goals and it would try to achieve them by utilising all-out efforts.

He said the government would take all decisions with consultations of its allied political parties.

