Imran Is Oppressing Opposition In Accountability's Name : Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:46 PM

Imran is oppressing opposition in accountability's name : Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can not tolerate criticism and is victimizing the opposition parties in the name of accountability

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can not tolerate criticism and is victimizing the opposition parties in the name of accountability.Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor here on Saturday , he said that people from all segments of the society including farmers, labourers, traders and industrialists, were facing the consequences of the bad economic policies of the incumbent government.The QWP leader said that the government prepared the Federal budget in line with the tough conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure the so-called bailout package.He said that the PTI government had surrendered the country's sovereignty to the IMF.

"This government is a threat to the national security," he remarked. He said that He said that accountability should be across-the-board and transparent.Commenting on the deployment of the army during the upcoming election for the provincial assembly seats in the tribal districts, the senior politician said that the move should make the electoral process controversial like the previous general election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government has failed on all fronts.He condemned the arrest of the opposition leaders and said the government was trying to impose one-party rule as no form of constructive criticism was being tolerated.

He said that non-issuance of the production orders for the arrested MNAs was violation of the rules and regulations.Aftab Sherpao said that the opposition parties would observe July 25 as black day, saying that the last general election was heavily rigged and Imran Khan was a selected prime minister.He said that the Bus Rapid Transit, billion Tree Tsunami, Elementary education Foundation, Malam Jabba scam were the worst examples of corruption, but no probe was being ordered to expose the corrupt elements.He said that the opposition would continue to play their role to steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

