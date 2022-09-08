'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister says a magazine in its latest issue has written that Imran Khan blew up the IMF deal and is exploiting the disaster to score political points.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan saying he is out to undermine Pakistan.

In a tweet today (Thursday), he said two news stories published in globally respected the Economist have validated what we had been saying about Imran Khan. He said the magazine in its latest issue wrote that Imran Khan blew up the IMF deal and is exploiting the disaster to score political points.

The allegations of sabotaging IMF deal with Pakistan surfaced after two audio clips of Shaukat Tarin went viral on social media last month.

In the clips, Shaukat Tarin is heard saying to Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to write a letter to IMF to sabotage IMF deal. Tarin had earlier allegedly made a phone call to KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhaghra for th same matter, asking him about the letter to IMF.

The PTI leaders, however, rejected the allegations of sabotaging IMF deal.