Imran is pushing country towards anarchy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said former prime minister Imran Khan was a sportsman and he should have to show sportsman spirit when the opposition had presented vote of no-confidence against him.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after failing to provide good governance to the people Imran Khan was pushing the country towards anarchy.

He said everyone knew that Imran Khan had said that he was happy that the opposition was going to present vote of no-confidence against him but when move was presented in the parliament what he had done with the constitution of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan had played with the constitution that's why the Supreme Court of Pakistan had played its due role for resolving the matter because the SC was the custodian of the constitution.

Replying to a question, he hoped that the Federal cabinet would take oath tomorrow and the Chairman of the Senate would take oath from the ministers, adding President Arif Alvi had refused for taking oath from the federal cabinet.

He said it was totally propaganda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI media cell against the PML-N that the present government had closed all Langer Khanas but only 19 langar Khanas was functioning throughout the country and Saylani Welfare Trust was supporting them, adding the previous government did not spend a single penny in that regard.

He said the PTI government was failed to fulfil a single promise with the people which it had made with them during the election campaign of 2018.