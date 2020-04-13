UrduPoint.com
Imran Ismail Briefs Governors Meeting On Steps To Curb Coronavirus

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday briefed a meeting of the provincial governors about the steps being taken to contain the coronavirus in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday briefed a meeting of the provincial governors about the steps being taken to contain the coronavirus in the province.

Briefing the meeting, which was chaired by President Dr Arif Alvi and attended by the all the governors and AJk President Sardar Massod Khan through video, he said the patients of coronavirus were being treated in Sindh at the field isolationcenter at Expo Centre Karachi and Quarantine Center in Sukkur, a Gover House press release said.

The governor said due to the lockdown, the daily wage earners were facing difficulties, therefore all-out efforts were being made to provide ration to them.

