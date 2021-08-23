Imran Ismail calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha here at Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha here at Governor House.

They discussed the overall situation of both the provinces and improvement of cordial relations between the Federal and Balochistan during the meeting.

Both the counterparts said there was an urgent need to promote inter-provincial harmony and agreed to further strengthen relations between the provinces as well as to enhance people-to-people contacts.

Members of Sindh Assembly, Sanjay Gangwani and Rabia Nizami were also present on the occasion.