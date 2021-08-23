UrduPoint.com

Imran Ismail Calls On Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Imran Ismail calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha here at Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha here at Governor House.

They discussed the overall situation of both the provinces and improvement of cordial relations between the Federal and Balochistan during the meeting.

Both the counterparts said there was an urgent need to promote inter-provincial harmony and agreed to further strengthen relations between the provinces as well as to enhance people-to-people contacts.

Members of Sindh Assembly, Sanjay Gangwani and Rabia Nizami were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Balochistan Governor

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

14 minutes ago
 Germany in talks to continue Kabul airport evacuat ..

Germany in talks to continue Kabul airport evacuations beyond Aug 31

4 minutes ago
 FDA Needs More Data to Determine if Pfizer Vaccine ..

FDA Needs More Data to Determine if Pfizer Vaccine Safe for Children - Acting Co ..

4 minutes ago
 South Korean, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Tal ..

South Korean, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Talk Bilateral Cooperation Boost ..

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

44 minutes ago
 India's Modi Asks Foreign Ministry to Brief Party ..

India's Modi Asks Foreign Ministry to Brief Party Leaders on Afghanistan Evacuat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.