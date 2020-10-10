UrduPoint.com
Imran Ismail Condemns Killing Of Maulana Adil Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 11:12 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday strongly condemned the assassination of prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi's Shah Faisal area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday strongly condemned the assassination of prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan in Karachi's Shah Faisal area.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the assassination of Maulana Adil and termed it a target killing incident.

It was still not clear whether Maulana had serious security threats or not.

He said the police had submitted a preliminary report of the tragic incident and further investigation was underway.

