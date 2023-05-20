UrduPoint.com

Imran Ismail Handed Over To Police On Two-day Physical Remand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day physical remand

The Police produce the PTI leader and former Sindh governor before the court in a case related to violence on May 9.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader and Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was handed over the police on two-day physical remand in a case related to violence on May 9.

The poice produced former Sindh governor before the court.

During the hearing, the investigating officer highlighted allegations of damaging government property and spreading terror against the accused. The officer requested a physical remand to facilitate further investigation into the case.

At this, the court granted a two-day physical remand of Imran Ismail, instructing him to appear before the court again on Monday.

In an effort to ensure transparency and progress in the case, the court also demanded a comprehensive progress report from the investigating officer to be presented during the next hearing.

