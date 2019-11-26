UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Ismail Terms Extension In COAS's Tenure In Best Interest Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:02 PM

Imran Ismail terms extension in COAS's tenure in best interest of country

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said the decision of extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff had been taken in best interest of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said the decision of extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff had been taken in best interest of the country.

Talking to media and the notables during his brief visit here, the governor said mega development projects would be launched in Hyderabad and Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurate these projects.

Imran Ismail said the country was passing through a critical atmosphere so confrontational politics should be avoided.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had been elected with the votes of millions of people and PTI had emerged as the largest political party of the country, the governor said and added that the government would complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

He said the PTI government inherited deteriorated economic situation due to bad governance of the previous rulers, adding with the prudent policies of dynamic economic team, economic stability had been restored.

Governor Imran Ismail said Hyderabad was the second largest city of Sindh but the provincial government had deteriorated its infrastructure while people had been denied of basic health facilities in the city.

He said mega development projects would soon be started under special development package of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the governor said the Federal government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for getting medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

Earlier, Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of PTI leader Khalid Akbar Jatoi to express condolence with him over the sad demise of his sister.

PTI leader Sadaqat Jatoi, Dr. Hadi Bux Jatoi, Khawand Bux Jahejo and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Governor Visit Hyderabad Jatoi Media Government Best Million Sad

Recent Stories

More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DR Congo ..

3 minutes ago

Robbers Failed to Steal All Treasures From Green V ..

3 minutes ago

Nation well aware about COAS character, services f ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street edges higher as dealers await trade ag ..

3 minutes ago

Lithuania's Farmers Rally Across Country Against T ..

31 minutes ago

House Oversight Committee Sues Trump Officials for ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.