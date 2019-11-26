Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said the decision of extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff had been taken in best interest of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said the decision of extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff had been taken in best interest of the country.

Talking to media and the notables during his brief visit here, the governor said mega development projects would be launched in Hyderabad and Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon inaugurate these projects.

Imran Ismail said the country was passing through a critical atmosphere so confrontational politics should be avoided.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had been elected with the votes of millions of people and PTI had emerged as the largest political party of the country, the governor said and added that the government would complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

He said the PTI government inherited deteriorated economic situation due to bad governance of the previous rulers, adding with the prudent policies of dynamic economic team, economic stability had been restored.

Governor Imran Ismail said Hyderabad was the second largest city of Sindh but the provincial government had deteriorated its infrastructure while people had been denied of basic health facilities in the city.

He said mega development projects would soon be started under special development package of the prime minister of Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the governor said the Federal government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for getting medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

Earlier, Governor Imran Ismail visited the residence of PTI leader Khalid Akbar Jatoi to express condolence with him over the sad demise of his sister.

PTI leader Sadaqat Jatoi, Dr. Hadi Bux Jatoi, Khawand Bux Jahejo and other party leaders were present on the occasion.