Imran Khan absent as implications of gang-rape make people insecure, says Shehbaz Sharif

PML-Chief President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has come down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that people need him at this time but he is nowhere since the horrific time gang-rape took place on Motorway Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan was happily living in his ivory tower.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-Chief said: "Absence of leadership when people need it the most is the hallmark of Imran Khan as the PM. At a time when implications of the horrific motorway incident are making people insecure, IK is nowhere to be seen, happily living in his ivory tower,".

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan often tweets on every important issue but he never uttered a single word since the horrific incident of gang-rape took place on Lahore-motorway.