UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Absent As Implications Of Gang-rape Make People Insecure, Says Shehbaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:12 PM

Imran Khan absent as implications of gang-rape make people insecure, says Shehbaz Sharif

PML-Chief President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has come down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that people need him at this time but he is nowhere since the horrific time gang-rape took place on Motorway Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that implications of the horrific motorway incident were making people insecure but Imran Khan was not seen anywhere.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan was happily living in his ivory tower.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-Chief said: “Absence of leadership when people need it the most is the hallmark of Imran Khan as the PM. At a time when implications of the horrific motorway incident are making people insecure, IK is nowhere to be seen, happily living in his ivory tower,”.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan often tweets on every important issue but he never uttered a single word since the horrific incident of gang-rape took place on Lahore-motorway.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Twitter Opposition

Recent Stories

Yemeni Military Officers Killed in Clashes With Ho ..

6 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 195,573 hectares of land under anti-l ..

8 minutes ago

Kohat police arrest eight proclaimed offenders

8 minutes ago

DC for expediting process of dues recovery

8 minutes ago

PTI Deputy general secretary Hazara shot dead in H ..

8 minutes ago

Two Navalny allies win vote in Russian city where ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.