Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

The PTI Chief says that Zardari is among the four people who have made plan to take his life and he has paid what he says stolen money to a terrorists group for his life under Plan C.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday accused PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari of playing money to a group of terrorists to take his life under Plan C.

“Zardari is behind the third plot for my life as a group of terrorists has been given the tasks but I will take out to the street for the elections campaigns and I have named these people, so the nation could know the real perpetrators and could hold them accountable,” said Imran Khan while addressing the media on Friday evening.

He made it clear that he would take out to the streets in two weeks, vowing that he will continue his struggle.

Khan warned that worsening economic crisis could lead national security to stake in the coming days.

He said that present coalition government failed to deliver and drew a comparison between its performance and performance of his tenure.

The PTI Chief said that Ishaq Dar was now exposed because of his failed economic policies.

He said that he never saw such fascism in Pakistan even during the Musharraf’s era but the present regime was using different tactics to spread fear among the people.

Khan regretted, “Swati and Fawad Chaudhary were arrested in the darkness of the night instead of the day and with proper warrant, and journalist Arshad Sharif was subjected to brutal murders just because these people wanted to spread, so nobody could hold them accountable,”.

He stated that the consequences would be severe by the current policies and Pakistan could be trapped in big trouble in the coming days. He regretted that the state institutions were heading towards more devastation.

Parliament, he said, had lost its respect while FIA was damaged during the coalition government. He stated that the NAB was damaged and the judiciary was put pressure.

Khan stated that these are defining times for the judiciary and they were looking towards it for the fundamental rights and supremacy of the Constitution.

“Our enemies have been made part of the caretaker setup, we are looking towards the judiciary,” Khan aske the judiciary.

Addressing the pubic, he said that they should come out of fear at this moment, urging them to get ready for struggle for freedom.

“I will fight for my country and for my own freedom until my last breath,” said Khan, asking the people not be silent.

He warned the people that these [coalition partners] would make them slave by spreading fear.

He appealed to the people to get ready for real freedom in the coming days as the situation was quite clear in front of them.

Talking about caretaker setup in Punjab, Khan said that the heads of the departments were removed while JIT investigating attack on him was closed.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that they already knew when regime conspiracy was run that if the economy met any crisis then nobody could take care of it.

He said that he had already informed the ‘neutrals’ about the threat of economic crisis.

“It is called commodity supercyle—which means hiking prices. It happened due to Coronavirus. And we have warned the neutrals that these people should not be allowed to get back to power but the situation is now quite clear,” said Imran Khan.

He stated that upee continued to fall because the foreign Currency reserves depleted and the current status of foreign reserves is 3.9 billion dollar.

“84 rupees fell down against the Dollar in just nine months when these people came into power,” said Khan, exposing the claims of Ishaq Dar.

The impact of this continuous fall, he said, would be very severe on the poor people.

“Don’t vote the leaders whose money is in the foreign banks. Zardaris and Sharifs have their money in foreign accounts and unfortunately,” said the PTI Chief, questioning the continuous fall of rupee.

“Why the overseas should invest in Pakistan when the rupees is continuously falling down?,” he raised a question.

Addressing the salaried persons, daily wagers and laborers, Khan said that they would be the most affected amid sky-rocketing inflation.

“Petrol and diesel will go up further by 50 rupee each after rupee’s fall against the US dollar,” he warned.

He said that inflation would go up 35 per cent while sensitive price index was at 16 rupees in the PTI’s era and now it would go up to Rs45 to Rs50.

Inflation, he said, went down while in Pakistan it went up during these days.

The electricity, Khan warned, would be eight rupees more expensive per unit and the prices of gas would also go up.

He stated that the price of Urea increased and the farmers bear extra burden of Rs60b and now the industry including the export industry was shutting down while the remittances also decreased.

“You can ready economic survey prepared by this government and you will come to know that where Pakistan was standing in April and what is its current status,” he added.

He claimed that there was over Rs6b tax collection in short span of time in their tenure,”.

“Textile workers lost their jobs recently and there is huge unemployment,” he said, adding that industry, agriculture went up during the PTI government as compared to the coalition government.