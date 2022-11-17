UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Adopting Unconstitutional Manner To Regain Power: Musadiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Imran Khan adopting unconstitutional manner to regain power: Musadiq

Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had adopted unconstitutional manner to regain power in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had adopted unconstitutional manner to regain power in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan was targeting national institutions to gain personal interests.

He said the PTI Chairman had started campaign against the martyrs who laid their lives in fighting war against the terrorism. Commenting on appointment of army chief, he said Imran Khan was trying to disturb the procedure of the security institutions.

He said that the prime minister would appoint the army chief on merit.

To a question about Toshakhana gifts, he said that PTI leader had sold the gifts given by heads of the foreign states.

He urged the PTI leader to summon Farah Gogi for justifying Toshakhana gifts sold in the market.

Imran Khan, he said should provide receipts of Toshakhana gifts for clarifying his political position in the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Farah Market TV Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner Larkana visits various development sc ..

Commissioner Larkana visits various development schemes in Larkana city

36 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals standings

Tennis: ATP Finals standings

38 seconds ago
 AJK President apprised of current financial condit ..

AJK President apprised of current financial conditions of State

39 seconds ago
 US Border Agents Injured in Gunfire With Suspected ..

US Border Agents Injured in Gunfire With Suspected Drug Smugglers Near Puerto Ri ..

42 seconds ago
 When would Imran approach court in Toshakhana case ..

When would Imran approach court in Toshakhana case, asks Marriyum Aurangzeb

4 minutes ago
 China Stealing More US Personal, Business Data Tha ..

China Stealing More US Personal, Business Data Than All Nations Combined - FBI D ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.