Imran Khan adopting unconstitutional manner to regain power: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Senator Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had adopted unconstitutional manner to regain power in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan was targeting national institutions to gain personal interests.

He said the PTI Chairman had started campaign against the martyrs who laid their lives in fighting war against the terrorism. Commenting on appointment of army chief, he said Imran Khan was trying to disturb the procedure of the security institutions.

He said that the prime minister would appoint the army chief on merit.

To a question about Toshakhana gifts, he said that PTI leader had sold the gifts given by heads of the foreign states.

He urged the PTI leader to summon Farah Gogi for justifying Toshakhana gifts sold in the market.

Imran Khan, he said should provide receipts of Toshakhana gifts for clarifying his political position in the country.