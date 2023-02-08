UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Again Skips Court Hearing On FIR Registered By Aabpara Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan once again on Wednesday skipped a court hearing on an FIR registered by the Aabpara Police with regard to damaging public property during the long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan once again on Wednesday skipped a court hearing on an FIR registered by the Aabpara Police with regard to damaging public property during the long march.

PTI's leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Faisal Javed, Murad Saeed, Saifullah Niazi, and Shibli Faraz, appeared before the court.

However, Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Aamer Kayani, Shireen Mazari, and Shafqat Mehmood filed requests for exemption from appearances.

The police, during the hearing, submitted the case challan to the court, after which the hearing was adjourned till April 25.

